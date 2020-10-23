Global School Safety: Collective Impact Evaluation of the Global Alliance for Disaster Risk Reduction and Resilience in the Education Sector - June 2020

Between November 2019 and March 2020, a collective impact evaluation of GADRRRES was carried out to research and evaluate GADRRRES operating model, using the five core components of the Collective Impacts approach as a framework (which includes common agenda; backbone organization; mutually reinforcing activities; shared measurement, and continuous communication). Evidence and analysis from the evaluation have been used to make recommendations for strengthening GADRRRES operating model. All the results of this evaluation are available in the dedicated report.

Results will be shared with GADRRRES members and partners to improve their effectiveness and presented to other agencies to inform their work.

Four broad issues are addressed in the study:

• The consistency of the GADRRRES operating model with CI approaches

• Ways of strengthening that operating model to reflect an effective CI approach

• How GADRRRES can make a more effective contribution to strengthening global coordination, increasing knowledge, and advocating for risk reduction education and safety in the education sector;

• Tools and methodologies that could be adopted by GADRRRES to monitor and evaluate its work in line with the CI model.

The evaluation was carried out between November 2019 and March 2020 by an independent research consultant. The consultant developed an analytical framework to examine GADRRRES and its work through a CI lens. A qualitative, mixed-methods approach was used for data collection, comprising document analysis, semi-structured key informant interviews, an online survey of GADRRRES institutional stakeholders, and the creation of an interactive timeline showing the alliance’s development.