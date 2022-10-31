Global: Salesian Missions launches Annual Food Distribution Appeal

OCTOBER 31, 2022

Appeal turns a $1 donation into $20 of critical nutrition

(MissionNewswire) Salesian Missions, the U.S. development arm of the Salesians of Don Bosco, has launched its Annual Food Distribution Appeal, enabling donors to multiply their gift many times over by turning a $1 donation into $20 of critical nutrition. Thanks to ongoing partnerships with international humanitarian aid organizations that donate the food, and the established, trusted presence of Salesian missionaries in more than 130 countries, life-saving meals are ready for those who need them most. Donor funding helps Salesian Missions transport the meals from shipping docks to Salesian program locations around the globe.

More than 821 million people — one in nine — go to bed on an empty stomach each night, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO). In addition, 55 countries currently struggle to meet the basic food requirements of their citizens. Without immediate intervention, youth and their families will face malnutrition, health complications and even death.

Salesian Missions has ongoing partnerships with Rise Against Hunger and Feed My Starving Children. These organizations donate tons of nutritious food for desperately hungry children and families around the world who participate in Salesian programs.

In 2021, Salesian Missions sent food aid to Cambodia, Democratic Republic of the Congo*, El Salvador, Haiti and Zambia. This food aid provided meals to students during the school day and served as an incentive for families to send their children to school. As a result of the feeding programs, students are thriving. Many have gained weight, suffer fewer illnesses and have become more focused on their studies. In addition, teachers are seeing better student performance in class, a decrease in absenteeism and an increase in program enrollment rates.

“Salesian missionaries live and work in the communities in which they serve and are perfectly positioned to effectively and efficiently distribute goods and supplies,” said Father Gus Baek, director of Salesian Missions. “Missionaries know the local and political landscape and have the resources to ensure that this aid reaches those most in need. Our donors are an integral part of ensuring this aid reaches youth who depend on Salesian programs for food, water, shelter and education.”

More than 30,000 Salesian missionaries are dedicated to caring for poor and at-risk youth in programs around the globe. Salesian programs assist poor and disadvantaged youth through education (academic, trade and agriculture), and workforce development initiatives, emergency relief and humanitarian aid, infrastructure support, clean water initiatives, and nutritional and health services.

To learn more and make a donation, visit SalesianMissions.org/lp/food.