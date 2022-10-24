Global Roadmap for Refugee Entrepreneurship

CONTEXT SETTING

The main objectives of this study were to put UNHCR operations into context with global best practices in entrepreneurship and inclusion of vulnerable communities and to provide strategic guidance to UNHCR in the form of a global roadmap on refugee entrepreneurship. To this end the study analyzed the breadth of refugee entrepreneurship activities that are being delivered through UNHCR country operations, implementing partners, and in partnership with relevant actors. Furthermore, the study identified good practices and areas of opportunity within the field of refugee entrepreneurship.

Refugee entrepreneurship is an emerging field. UNHCR has been supporting refugee entrepreneurship for over 10 years in order to improve refugee self-reliance and protection and the attainment of durable solutions.

Since the adoption of the Global Compact on Refugees in 2018, UNHCR’s priority role is that of an advocate, enabler and convener of relevant actors with the aim to create an enabling, environment and facilitate the economic inclusion of refugees and other forcibly displaced persons in national and development services and programs. UNHCR also strengthened its focus towards improving refugee livelihoods by partnering with a broad range of parties, including governments, the private sector, and development actors. They also adopted (when required) market-based, results-driven interventions to enhance the self-reliance of persons of concern1 . Integrating a long-term approach to building livelihoods and fostering socio-economic inclusion even in the most acute humanitarian crisis conditions, has become crucial since forced displacement is now more widespread than ever before, and the average length of refugees’ displacement is getting longer. Given the context, entrepreneurship support seems to be an effective solution as it can contribute to increased economic inclusion, reduced aid dependency, and stronger social cohesion of forcibly displaced persons throughout their displacement cycle.