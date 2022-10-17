Global Risk Analysis - October 2022

ACAPS has just released a new Global Risk Analysis, which outlines a number of key contexts where a particular situation may notably deteriorate within the next six months, causing a spike in humanitarian needs.

Our analysts conduct daily monitoring and independent analysis of more than 150 countries, including regular risk analysis.

We identify risks to support preparedness for a timely and adequate response.

High risks identified:

Myanmar

Ukraine

Yemen

Medium risks identified:

Coastal countries of West Africa

Indonesia

Mexico

Sudan

Syria/Lebanon

Syria/Türkiye

Low risks identified: