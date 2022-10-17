World + 18 more

Global Risk Analysis - October 2022

Analysis
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

ACAPS has just released a new Global Risk Analysis, which outlines a number of key contexts where a particular situation may notably deteriorate within the next six months, causing a spike in humanitarian needs.

Our analysts conduct daily monitoring and independent analysis of more than 150 countries, including regular risk analysis.

We identify risks to support preparedness for a timely and adequate response.
High risks identified:

  • Myanmar
  • Ukraine
  • Yemen

Medium risks identified:

  • Coastal countries of West Africa
  • Indonesia
  • Mexico
  • Sudan
  • Syria/Lebanon
  • Syria/Türkiye

Low risks identified:

  • Mauritania

Related Content