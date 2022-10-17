Global Risk Analysis - October 2022

ACAPS has just released a new Global Risk Analysis, which outlines a number of key contexts where a particular situation may notably deteriorate within the next six months, causing a spike in humanitarian needs.
Our analysts conduct daily monitoring and independent analysis of more than 150 countries, including regular risk analysis.
We identify risks to support preparedness for a timely and adequate response.
High risks identified:
- Myanmar
- Ukraine
- Yemen
Medium risks identified:
- Coastal countries of West Africa
- Indonesia
- Mexico
- Sudan
- Syria/Lebanon
- Syria/Türkiye
Low risks identified:
- Mauritania