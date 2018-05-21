21 May 2018

Global Report on Internal Displacement 2018

Report
from Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre
Published on 16 May 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (15.64 MB)

Geneva, 21 May 2018 – On May 16th the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre launched its annual Global Report on Internal Displacement in London. The report notes that as of the end of 2017 there were 30.6 million people newly displaced in 143 countries around the world. Generally speaking, disaster was the primary  cause of new displacement in Asia and the Americas while conflict caused most displacement in Africa and the Middle East. 

Natural disasters caused most (61%) of the world’s new displacement. In total, 18.8 million people were displaced by floods, hurricanes, earthquakes or volcanic eruptions. China, the Philippines, Cuba, the United States and India all had over 1,000,000 people displaced by disasters in 2017. 

Conflict caused 11.8 million new displacements in 2017. This figure is 71% higher than the number of new conflict-related displacements in 2016. Syria, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and Iraq each had over 1,000,000 new displacements due to conflict in 2017. It bears repeating that the figure is only for new displacement. When one considers situations of protracted internal displacement due to conflict the number of persons displaced by conflict alone rises to 48.5 million persons. 

Jesuit Refugee Service (JRS) works with persons internally displaced by conflict in Syria, Iraq, Central African Republic, and the DRC. This year JRS also plans to begin working with people internally displaced by conflict in Nigeria.

