Global report on assistive technology

Executive summary

Recalling that a majority of those who need assistive technology do not have access to it, and that this has a significant impact on the education, livelihood, health and well-being of individuals, and on families, communities and societies, Member States adopted a resolution on Improving access to assistive technology during the 71st World Health Assembly in May 2018. Among other mandates, Member States requested the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) to prepare a global report on effective access to assistive technology in the context of an integrated approach, based on the best available scientific evidence and international experience, with the participation of all relevant units within the Secretariat and in collaboration with all relevant stakeholders.

In fulfilling this commitment, aiming to improve access to assistive technology, this global report:

presents a comprehensive dataset and analysis of current assistive technology access;

draws the attention of governments and civil societies to the need for, and benefit of, assistive technology, including in relation to its return on investment;

makes recommendations for concrete actions that will improve access;

supports implementation of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities; and

contributes towards achieving Sustainable Development Goals, especially in making universal health coverage (UHC) inclusive – leaving no one behind.

The global report explores assistive technology from a variety of perspectives.