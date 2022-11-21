Global Recovery and Preparedness for the Pandemic - Southasiadisasters.net Issue No. 202, October 2022

This issue of Southasiadisasters.net is titled, ‘Global Recovery and Preparedness for the Pandemic’ and focuses on the various recovery and preparedness concerns related with the pandemic across the world. Focussing on recovery is important because preliminary evidence (World Bank) suggests that the recovery from the crisis will be as uneven as its initial economic impacts, with emerging economies and economically disadvantaged groups needing much more time to recover pandemic-induced losses of income and livelihoods.

This issue's contents include: (1) Global Recovery and Preparedness for the Pandemic; (2) Nepal: Efforts for Preparedness and Risk Reduction of Pandemics; (3) Myths of Preparedness: What We Have Learnt from the Pandemic; (4) “Desa Seduluruan” (Sister Villages) of Mount Merapi: Local Preparedness for Pandemic; (5) Risk-Informed Development: Opportunity and Initiatives for Disaster Risk Reduction in Cambodia; (6) Role of BERDO in the Pandemic Recovery and Preparedness in Bangladesh: A Report; and (7) Inclusive Policy Response in Preparedness to Pandemic: A View.

Some of the best thinkers, researchers, experts, and activists, including Mihir R. Bhatt with AIDMI Team; Manisha Pantha, and Ganesh Kumar Jimee, NSET (National Society for Earthquake Technology), Nepal; Dr. Terry Gibson, Director, Inventing Futures, UK; Asitha de Silva, Prof. Dilanthi Amaratunga, & Prof. Richard Haigh, Global Disaster Resilience Centre (GDRC), University of Huddersfield, UK; and Dr Taufika Ophiyandri, Andalas University, Indonesia; Hepi Rahmawati, GNDR Regional Coordinator for Europe, East & South-East Asia and the Pacific; Md. Saidul Huq, Executive Director, BERDO Bangladesh; and Muhammad Badiuzzaman, Research Coordinator, Centre for Peace and Justice, BRAC University, Bangladesh.

Theme: Pandemic, Preparedness, Disaster Risk Reduction, Climate Change, Humanitarian, Governance

Download issue: http://www.aidmi.org/publications.aspx