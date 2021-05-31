Global Rapid Response Fund Appeal 2021 – GRRF21

Total Appeal Target: USD 2,500,000

Balance Requested: USD 1,812,286

The Rapid Response Fund (RRF) is a global fund of the ACT Alliance administered by the ACT secretariat. Funds for the RRF are provided by ACT Alliance members and non-members as part of an annual appeal. The fund is designed to prioritise ACT national members in line with our localisation commitments and in recognition of the distinct advantage these members have in being at the forefront of emergency response in their local contexts.

The RRF is a unique tool for empowering national members and local partners as frontline and first responders at the onset of an emergency. ACT Alliance through its national members has been at the forefront of supporting local responses, often in contexts that may not always attract the attention of the media and donors. In such contexts, the impact of disasters at community level can be profound, and it is in such instances where the relevance and effectiveness of local and national actors and faith-based organisations, as well as ACT Alliance’s reach, is clearly demonstrated.

With the Governing Board’s approval of the new Humanitarian Policy (May 2021), roll-out preparations to operationalise the policy have commenced. The request for funding for GRRF21 is for USD 2,500,000, with the intention that the 2022 GRRF appeal will be issued in December of this year, as the revised Humanitarian Policy comes into effect in January 2022. Programme Quality, member capacity and emergency preparedness will be central to our reformed humanitarian mechanism. The Secretariat proposes to utilise five percent of RRF funds to resource the roll-out of the new Humanitarian Policy and its mechanisms which strengthen the RRF.