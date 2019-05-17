Global Rapid Response Fund Appeal 2019 – GRRF19

Total Appeal Target: 3,240,000 USD

Balance Requested: 2,689,435 USD

The Rapid Response Fund (RRF) is a global fund of the ACT Alliance administered by the ACT secretariat. Funds for the RRF are provided by ACT Alliance members and non-members on the basis of an annual appeal, and is intended to be accessed exclusively by ACT national members in pursuit of the localization agenda and in recognition of their distinct advantage of being at the forefront of emergency response in their own localities.

ACT Alliance has the privileged position of being a network of local, national and international actors committed to partnerships amongst each other. This commitment enables international and global members of ACT to enhance the capacity of local and national actors, through resources, training and/or other support, allowing for first response in the beginning of a crisis or disaster to come directly from the community itself.

The requested amount for GRRF19 Appeal is 2,689,435 USD. This year, in light of the priorities set by the new ACT Global Strategy 2019-2026, including inter alia the continuing strengthening of the ACT Humanitarian Mechanism, the full rollout of the digitalized Emergency Preparedness and Response Planning (EPRP) process, and improving adherence to the Core Humanitarian Standard (CHS) and Sphere. In addition to funding RRF projects of national members, the Secretariat proposes to utilize 7.5% of RRF funds resource parallel mechanisms that will strengthen the humanitarian mechanism and primarily benefit the RRF. As in the 2018 GRRF, the Alliance continues to recognize the challenges that remain so that we are able to deliver high-calibre and accountable humanitarian response, and there remains a strong need to address issues around quality, capacity and preparedness especially in the work of national members.