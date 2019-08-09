09 Aug 2019

Global Protection Cluster: The Use of Data to Promote Age Gender and Diversity Mainstreaming, March 2019

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Protection Cluster
Published on 31 Mar 2019
BACKGROUND

Humanitarian agencies collect vast amounts of information on the 130 million people living in fragile states who are in need of protection and assistance. At the same time, we often lack information about the age, gender or characteristics of people in need and this inhibits our efforts. A lack of coherence and innovation in information gathering leads to multiple information gathering exercises, which exhausts people in need, stretches resources and often fails to provide helpful data.

A crisis impacts people differently, depending on age, gender and diversity. Understanding and analysing the impact of intersecting personal characteristics on people’s experience of crisis are necessary for an effective response. Effective and accountable humanitarian responses therefore require: (i) continuous and meaningful engagement with affected people; (ii) understanding their needs and protection risks; (iii) building on their capacities; and (iv) pursuing protection, assistance and solutions that take into account their perspectives and priorities.

