Global Protection Cluster - GPC Human Rights Engagement Task Team Newsletter, Issue 5, March 2022

GPC Coordinator Letter on Human Rights The Global Protection Cluster coordination issued a letter for field protection clusters to highlight the importance of and call for stronger human rights engagement for the protection clusters and its members. Every day, we see across many of your operations how protection issues, you are trying to tackle, need humanitarian, human rights, development, peace and political actors to come together. While this is not new to us, the current crisis we are facing combined with strong momentum created through the Secretary General Call to Action for Human Rights presents an opportunity for a stronger and more visible drive to ensure that:

(i) Human rights defenders and actors use the protection cluster space to advance human rights work as per country specific context

(ii) Protection Clusters and their members use strategically human right systems and mechanisms to address protection issues

The letter outlines our drive on this important matter including a number of concrete steps that protection clusters should consider taking in your operations.

2nd Anniversary of the Call to Action for Human Rights 2020

The HRETT used the GPC outreach capacities through social media to communicate key messages around the 2nd anniversary of the Call to Action for Human Rights, available here. The Tweets published are available here and here.

Peer exchange webinar: Implementing SG's Call to Action on HR in inter-sectoral response and analysis

On 9th March, a peer-to-peer exchange webinar on effective ways to advance advocacy vis-à-vis protracted crises where communities are living under the control of non-state armed groups, was organized jointly between the GPC task teams on advocacy and human rights engagement. The recording and summary are available here.