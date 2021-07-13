Global Protection Cluster - GPC Human Rights Engagement Task Team Newsletter, Issue 2, June 2021

UNSG's Call to Action (C2A) and Inputs to Agenda for Protection (A4P)

Based on informal discussions, the peer exchange session and dedicated C2A/ A4P discussion held in May, the HRE TT prepared inputs to the A4P process. GPC HRE TT shared inputs and good practices to the A4P process. The note can be located here.

The third peer exchange session with field colleagues was organized on 19 May, focusing on the UNSG's Call to Action for Human Rights and Agenda for Protection.

Humanitarian Networking and Partnership Week

During the Humanitarian Networking and Partnership Week (HPNW), TT HRE ran two online events -- one on 3 May, which focused on introducing the task team to participants of the HNPW (recording available here), the second event was a dedicated content session on engaging with the UNSG C2A and A4P (recording available here). More than 120 people participated and key input were given from the perspective of the GPC, field protection clusters, NGOs and the C2A secretariat. The Special Rapporteur on IDPs also made a presentation and participated in the event.

A Video of William Chemaly from HRE TT Session Organized During HNPW

A short video clip from the Humanitarian Networks and Partnerships Weeks (HNPW) session opening by William Chemaly, the Global Protection Cluster Coordinator, was created and can be watched here.

Innovation Protection Sprint-- Focus on Human Rights Violations

Norway organized a session called Innovation sprint on protection in the humanitarian sector. The desired outcomes were: