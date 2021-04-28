Global Protection Cluster - GPC Human Rights Engagement Task Team Newsletter, Issue 1, May 2021

Webinar on strategic engagement with the HRC

Advocacy plan The HRE TT held a webinar on 16th March on Strategic Engagement with the Human Rights Council (HRC) to ensure the application of international human rights law in humanitarian situations. The HRC resolution on Promoting, protecting and fulfilling women’s and girls’ full enjoyment of human rights in humanitarian situations (2020) was used as a case-study.

The full recording of the webinar can be accessed via the following link

Peer exchanges

Two Peer Exchange webinars were organized by the GPC Task Team on Human Rights Engagement in February and March respectively. Following up on recommendations shared during the in-depth discussions, the Human Rights Engagement Task Team initiated Peer Exchange sessions on advocacy and human rights in the context of field protection clusters. Those webinars aimed at creating a space for sharing experiences, good practices as well as challenging experiences, and further determine the support that the Task Team on Human Rights Engagement can provide in this regard. Discussions were held under Chatham House Rules.

Advocacy plan

The advocacy plan for the Task Team has been prepared so as to reinforce its advocacy efforts at country as well as global levels. It is a living document outlining advocacy-related activities for 2021.

Collaboration with other task teams is anticipated – particularly with the GPC TT on law and policy and the TT on advocacy.