Global Protection Cluster Annual Report 2021

The Annual Report outlines the work carried out by the GPC in 2021 to protect and improve the lives of people in need of protection. It highlights the year’s achievements, as well as the challenges faced by the cluster and its partners, when responding to life-threatening crises in the 32 operations where the cluster system is activated.

Here are the four takeaways from our 2021 Annual Report:

We ensured everyone is reading from the same page and that the protection story was shared loudly and clearly. We embraced the power of the network. We kept our focus on the frontlines. We advanced protection across the humanitarian spectrum and beyond

The annual report is complemented throughout the year by Global Protection Updates, a Mid-Year Review and Centrality of Protection Report.

To read the full publication: GPC Annual Report 2021