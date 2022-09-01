Global Price Watch: July 2022 Prices (August 31, 2022)

Key Messages

In West Africa, staple food prices increased in July, as market reliance reached its peak. In the Sahel, high price levels were due to the below-average stocks, national restrictions on grain exports, high fuel prices, and persistent insecurity. In the Coastal countries, price increases were driven by strong export demand, depreciating national currencies, and the sharp rise in import costs.

In East Africa, staple commodity prices increased in most markets in Burundi, Kenya, Ethiopia, Sudan, and South Sudan, due to a reduction in stocks and other localized drivers. Maize prices decreased in Uganda and parts of Tanzania due to supply from the below-average June-to-July harvest and regional imports. Livestock prices were stable or increased due to improved rangeland conditions. Shrinking hard currency reserves and currency depreciation continued to put upward pressure on prices and drove inflation across most countries in the region.

In Southern Africa, maize prices increased atypically in July due to below-average production, higher transportation costs, and strong export demand, notably to East Africa as the drought continued to alter regional trade patterns. Maize prices increased in Tanzania, Mozambique, DRC, and Zimbabwe but were stable or decreased slightly in other countries. Prices trended above last year and five-year average due to high fuel and fertilizer costs, below-average supply, and strong export demand while currency depreciation conditioned across much of the region.

In Central America, food supplies remained stable, and markets operated normally. White maize prices were stable or increased seasonally. Red/black beans and rice prices were stable across the region. In Haiti, insecurity due to gang activity limited food and fuel supply in urban areas. Local yellow maize prices were stable or decreased due to the recent spring harvest, while local currency depreciation led to higher imported product prices.

In Central Asia, wheat prices were relatively stable compared to the previous month in most markets as ongoing harvests in Kazakhstan, Pakistan, and Tajikistan were projected to be on par with the previous year (Afghanistan’s wheat harvest, however, was below average). Regionally wheat prices remained elevated compared to the five-year average given ongoing impacts of the Ukraine/Russia conflict. In Yemen, wheat and other food prices largely stabilized with improved market availability, though prices remained well above the five-year average.