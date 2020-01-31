31 Jan 2020

Global Price Watch: December 2019 Prices (January 31, 2020)

Report
from Famine Early Warning System Network
Published on 31 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.75 MB)

Key Messages

  • In West Africa, market supplies increased with newly harvested grains and pulses at above-average levels and large carryover stocks. Month-to-month coarse grain prices in the Sahel decreased or remained stable at below-average levels. Above-average local and imported rice prices, however, persisted in several Coastal countries. Disrupted market functioning and trade activities continued in conflict-stricken Greater Lake Chad basin, Tibesti region, and Liptako-Gourma region. Nigeria’s land border closure had significant domestic and regional impacts, reducing domestic rice supplies and hindering trade with neighboring Benin and Niger.

  • In East Africa, maize prices increased seasonally in surplus-producing Tanzania, while extended rains have led to atypically rising prices in Uganda. Prices were stable in Kenya and Somalia as recent harvests arrived onto markets. Generalized inflationary pressure has led to rising prices in Sudan and South Sudan. Livestock prices were stable or increasing due to favorable rangeland conditions.

  • In Southern Africa, maize supplies on major markets were at average to below-average levels. Maize grain prices continued increasing with the progression of the 2019/20 lean season and will likely follow this trend, peaking in January or February. South Africa continued to supply maize to structurally-deficit countries of the region, while Zambia maintained restrictions on exports. Informal maize grain exports into Tanzania and destined for the East African market slowed due to decreasing local supplies.

  • In Central America, markets were well supplied in December as the Postrera harvests progressed and with carryover stocks from the recent Primera harvest. While prices were stable or declined seasonally across the region relative to the previous month, maize prices remained above average while bean prices remained below average. In Haiti, after several weeks of civil unrest that disrupted market activities, market supplies improved in December. Prices were stable or declined relative to the previous month. After depreciating earlier in the year, the Haitian gourde was stable against the U.S. dollar. Imported commodity prices remain above average.

  • In Central Asia, wheat prices were near average in Kazakhstan and Afghanistan. Intensive exports by Pakistan earlier in the marketing have led to supply disruptions. Afghanistan maintained a below-average import gap that will be filled through intraregional trade. In Yemen, the broader conflict and macroeconomic context continued to disrupt overall market functioning and food access. Wheat flour prices were stable at elevated levels.

  • International staple food markets are well supplied. In December rice and wheat prices were stable or increasing, and maize prices were stable or decreasing, while soybean prices were stable. Global crude oil prices increased amid expectations for better global economic conditions in 2020 while global fertilizer prices were stable or decreasing.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.