Global Price Watch: April 2022 Prices (May 31, 2022)

KEY MESSAGES

In West Africa, staple food prices continued to increase across the region and remained significantly above last year and the five-year average due to below-average supplies, increased market reliance, and insecurity in parts of the Sahel, strong export demand and depreciation of national currencies. Rising global food and fuel prices put upward pressure on prices across the region. Prices for imported and processed products remained significantly above last year and the five-year average across the Sahel (Page 3).

In East Africa, the price trends of staple food commodities increased seasonably across most markets in Somalia, Uganda, Burundi, Kenya, and Sudan as supplies from the below-average 2021/2022 harvest tightened. Localized trade disruptions due to insecurity in some markets in Ethiopia and Kenya pushed prices upward. Prices remained elevated because of below-average agricultural production, enduring currency depreciation, high inflation, and fuel prices. Livestock prices remained stable or decreased marginally due to below-average performance of the March to May long rains and unseasonably below average body conditions (Page 4).

In Southern Africa, 2022 maize harvests were below-average due to the delayed start of the agricultural season and prolonged dry spell. Maize grain price trends were mixed but generally stable as harvesting of the 2022 crop commenced. The impacts of surging global food and fuel prices put upward pressure on prices and are driving inflation across the region (Page 5).

In Central America, markets operated normally, and staple food supply was average, supported by sufficient imports and local production. White maize prices increased and remained above the five-year average. Beans and rice prices were stable. In Haiti, markets were well-supplied and operated normally, except for urban areas in Port-au-Prince, due to civil insecurity. Seasonality and insecurity also put upward pressure on the prices of imported and local food commodities (Page 6).

In Central Asia, food prices increased in countries experiencing trade disruptions due to the Black Sea conflict. Wheat prices across the region were impacted by new quotas in the Russian trade ban. In Yemen, the dramatic appreciation of the YER offset severe global price increases (Page 7).