16 Jul 2019

Global Platform for disaster risk reduction 2019: Proceedings - Resilience Dividend: Towards Sustainable and Inclusive Societies

Report
from UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction
Published on 16 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (11 MB)

This document summarises the proceedings of the sixth session of the Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction (GP2019), which took place in Geneva from 13 to 17 May 2019.

The world’s top disaster risk reduction thinkers and practitioners, policy makers, government officials and other stakeholders met to debate and discuss how to reduce disaster impact, accelerate Sendai Framework implementation, and to discuss coherence with the related goals of the 2030 Agenda, and the commitments of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change. Outcomes will contribute to the discussions of the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development to be held in New York in July 2019, as well as the UN Secretary General’s Climate Summit in September 2019. It is also the last global gathering for all stakeholders before the 2020 deadline for achieving Target (e) of the Sendai Framework: to substantially increase the number of countries with national and local disaster risk reduction strategies (by 2020).

The theme of GP2019 – “Resilience Dividend: Towards Sustainable and Inclusive Societies” - focused on how managing disaster risk and scaling up risk-informed development investments pay dividends in multiple sectors and geographies. It encompasses more than just economic profit, it continues to reduce disaster risk and strengthens outcomes across the social, economic, financial and environmental sectors in the long term. GP2019 promoted integrated gender perspective and balance; 50% of session speakers and 40% of the total participation were female.

