On Global Parents Day: Save the Children Philippines salutes parents, guardians for nurturing and protecting children from harm

Parents and guardians face emerging challenges amid the COVID-19 pandemic as they struggle to keep up with work, nurture children, and help them continue learning amid school closure.

Save the Children Philippines joins the Global Parents Day celebration by acknowledging the efforts of parents and guardians who continuously strive to make ends meet and highlighting their critical role as the foundation of a protected home, as well as a strong and resilient community and society.

“Parents and guardians are children’s first teachers and should be given support to ensure that the children’s health, education and well-being are not disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Atty. Alberto Muyot, Chief Executive Officer of Save the Children Philippines.

Save the Children Philippines has been supporting the Department of Education (DepEd) in the implementation of the Learning Continuity Program that engages parents and guardians to provide support to children’s learning at home.

Muyot also called on the government and the private sector, especially employers, to promote child-friendly workplace policies and environment, including support to employees who need to attend to child-rearing, and learning at home for children and to increase their to implement blended learning programs for children.

“Parents and guardians of children with disabilities, those from Indigenous Peoples communities and low income families face compounding challenges from the impact of COVID-19 as critical health services including therapy and rehabilitation have been disrupted due to quarantine measures,” said Atty. Muyot.

Save the Children Philippines is also promoting Positive Discipline for Everyday Parenting to low income families in Metro Manila and those living in hard to reach areas in Southern Mindanao to strengthen relationships between parents and their children, and protect the children from physical and humiliating punishments.

The program also integrates Adolescent Sexuality and Reproductive Health lessons to prevent early pregnancy among very young adolescents and teenage girls.

“We honor and thank all parents and guardians in working side by side with Save the Children to ensure children achieve their full potential and are protected from harm,” said Muyot.

