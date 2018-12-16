16 Dec 2018

Global Overview | January 2017 - June 2018

Infographic
from Insecurity Insight
Published on 14 Dec 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (230.13 KB)

This document presents an overview of safety, security and access incidents affecting aid delivery between January 2017 and June 2018. The report is based on incidents identified in open sources and reported by Aid in Danger partner agencies using the Security in Numbers Database (SiND). The focus is on countries where possible changing or emerging risks can be identified. See our Regional Security Incident Analysis for selective country overviews. The total number of reported incidents below reflects the willingness of agencies to share information. It is neither a complete count, nor representative.

