Global Overview | January 2017 - June 2018

This document presents an overview of safety, security and access incidents affecting aid delivery between January 2017 and June 2018. The report is based on incidents identified in open sources and reported by Aid in Danger partner agencies using the Security in Numbers Database (SiND). The focus is on countries where possible changing or emerging risks can be identified. See our Regional Security Incident Analysis for selective country overviews. The total number of reported incidents below reflects the willingness of agencies to share information. It is neither a complete count, nor representative.