Global Nutrition Cluster: 2020 Mid-year report (Jan-Jun)
GNC is adjusting to the changing needs and opportunities
The GNC responded to COVID-19 with two key approaches:
a) Expanded support from 30 HRP/emergencies to sectoral/cluster coordination in 63 GHRP countries
b) Redirected in-country support and face to face meetings into remote/digital support
Key achievements include:
Revamped website, including dedicated COVID-19 Coordination Resource Site
Developed COVID-19 guidance and support contextualization and implementation
Strengthened collaboration with UNICEF PD, Regional Offices, SUN, GNC partners
Focused on remote support (webinars and one-on-one) and Knowledge Management
Started development of a Capacity Building strategy
Internal online training facilitation skills