Global Nutrition Cluster: 2020 Mid-year report (Jan-Jun)

GNC is adjusting to the changing needs and opportunities

The GNC responded to COVID-19 with two key approaches:

a) Expanded support from 30 HRP/emergencies to sectoral/cluster coordination in 63 GHRP countries

b) Redirected in-country support and face to face meetings into remote/digital support

Key achievements include:

  • Revamped website, including dedicated COVID-19 Coordination Resource Site

  • Developed COVID-19 guidance and support contextualization and implementation

  • Strengthened collaboration with UNICEF PD, Regional Offices, SUN, GNC partners

  • Focused on remote support (webinars and one-on-one) and Knowledge Management

  • Started development of a Capacity Building strategy

  • Internal online training facilitation skills

