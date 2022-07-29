Global monkeypox outbreak underlines need for vigilance, engagement and solidarity with partners, countries and civil society

Geneva, 29 July 2022 -- The escalating global monkeypox outbreak has affected over 18,000 people in 78 countries, across all World Health Organization (WHO) regions. This unprecedented spread has led the WHO Director-General to declare the escalating outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

In non-endemic countries, the vast number of cases have occurred in men who have sex with men. In addition to traditional public health methods of contact tracing, treatment and testing, many high-income countries are providing monkeypox vaccine to those at high risk, including MSM with multiple sexual partners, those known to have been exposed and health care workers. At a time when supply of this vaccine is limited, **we call on countries with access to supply to share with countries that have a need for vaccines and do not have access. As the clinical data for protection against monkeypox using approved smallpox/monkeypox vaccines in the context of an outbreak of monkeypox is limited, it is critical to collect and share data **on efficacy and safety in real-world settings as this vaccine is rolled out in a limited fashion to fight the outbreak.

We continue to monitor the situation closely, relying strongly on guidance and reporting from our colleagues at the WHO. This global outbreak reminds us, again, of the importance of preparedness and response to global health challenges. As we continue to tackle other threats, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we must ensure we are able to respond to new shocks such as this growing monkeypox outbreak. Scientific studies to better understand transmission dynamics, including in countries where the disease has been occurring for some time and transmission patterns may be different from this outbreak, will be critical if we need to design new countermeasures. Gavi stands ready to work with Alliance partners, the global health community, academia, countries, the private sector and civil society to respond to this outbreak.

"The Vaccine Alliance will remain vigilant and on call to engage, working with the WHO and other partners, should it be determined that a broader vaccine effort requires Gavi's involvement." said Gavi CEO Dr Seth Berkley. "As countries procure smallpox vaccines, effective against monkeypox, we urge governments with stockpiles -- or supplies on order -- to be generous and flexible in releasing doses to countries with cases that do not have access to help ensure equity."

Notes to editors

About Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance is a public-private partnership that helps vaccinate half the world's children against some of the world's deadliest diseases. Since its inception in 2000, Gavi has helped to immunise a whole generation -- over 888 million children -- and prevented more than 15 million future deaths, helping to halve child mortality in 73 lower-income countries. Gavi also plays a key role in improving global health security by supporting health systems as well as funding global stockpiles for Ebola, cholera, meningococcal and yellow fever vaccines. After two decades of progress, Gavi is now focused on protecting the next generation, above all the zero-dose children who have not received even a single vaccine shot. The Vaccine Alliance employs innovative finance and the latest technology -- from drones to biometrics -- to save millions more lives, prevent outbreaks before they can spread and help countries on the road to self-sufficiency. Learn more at www.gavi.org and connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

Gavi is a co-convener of COVAX, the vaccines pillar of the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, together with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF. In its role, Gavi is focused on procurement and delivery for COVAX: coordinating the design, implementation and administration of the COVAX Facility and the Gavi COVAX AMC and working with its Alliance partners, UNICEF and WHO, along with governments, on country readiness and delivery.

The Vaccine Alliance brings together developing country and donor governments, the World Health Organization, UNICEF, the World Bank, the vaccine industry, technical agencies, civil society, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and other private sector partners. View the full list of donor governments and other leading organisations that fund Gavi's work here.