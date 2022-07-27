Global Mobility Restrictions Overview - Monitoring Restrictions on International Air Travel (Last updated: 25 July 2022)

I. INTRODUCTION

The DTM Global Mobility Restrictions Overview provides updates on international air travel restrictions and conditions for authorized entry. This overview aims to understand how COVID-19 has impacted human mobility, detailing how global and regional trends in air travel measures have evolved since COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic in March 2020. The data presented focuses on the changes in public health-related immigration and border management measures. It provides information intended to support IOM missions and partners in targeted response planning and advocacy for vulnerable populations who may be affected by changes in global mobility.