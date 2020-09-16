Global Mobility Restriction Overview: Weekly Update - 14th September 2020

The current outbreak of COVID-19 has affected global mobility in the form of various travel disruptions and restrictions. To better understand how COVID-19 affects global mobility, DTM has developed a COVID-19 database mapping the different restrictions to provide a global overview. For this, DTM uses the IATA site as the primary source of restrictions with the information reported per country and territory, and to the country of application.

Data collected includes:

Date of restriction Country of Restriction Countries on which restrictions were imposed Type of restriction- total restriction, or conditional restriction – such as medical/ and or visa restriction

This DTM-Covid19 Travel Restrictions Output presents an analysis based on country imposing, the country being imposed upon, and the aggregation of the restriction type. The aim of the data analysis is to provide an overview of the COVID-19 outbreak on global mobility and to help identify and develop responses.

Overview

The global number of COVID-19 cases have exceeded 28 million (28,871,176 cases and 921,801 deaths) as of 14th September as per the World Health Organization. With the growing number of new cases, Governments and authorities across the world continue to limit mobility. As of 14th September 2020, a total of 219 countries, territories or areas have issued travel 90,435 restrictions indicating an increase of 3 per cent from 87,951 travel restrictions reported on 7th September 2020. There has been an increase of 6 per cent in both medical restrictions and in 4 per cent in other restrictions such as new documents needed for travel. Simultaneously, there was a 2 per cent decrease in restrictions on passengers arriving from specific countries, territories or areas. In parallel to existing travel restrictions, a total of 177 countries, territories or areas have issued 742 exceptions enabling mobility despite blanket travel restrictions. Between 7th and 14th September 2020, 4 countries, territories or areas issued 11 new exceptions whilst 1 country, territory or area removed 1 exception.

Data Source: IATA and official government websites.