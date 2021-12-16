Global Migration Indicators 2021

This report provides a snapshot of international data across a range of migration topics that are relevant to policymakers, the public and others. This overview of key migration trends is of particular importance due to not only the migration-related aspects of the Sustainable Development Goals and the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration, but also the very real risk of migrants being “left behind” due to the many challenges linked to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020.

The 2021 Global Migration Indicators report summarizes recent migration trends based on periodically updated data on the Global Migration Data Portal. It is compiled by IOM’s Global Migration Data Analysis Centre. This report is an update of the first Global Migration Indicators report in 2018, which can be found here, and also includes a new section on COVID-19 data relating to migration.