Global migration figures higher than previously thought, study finds
US researchers reveal that up to 87 million people migrate every five years
Over a five-year period, about one in 80 people around the world migrate to another country, researchers have revealed, in a study that shows more than a quarter of that movement is down to people returning to their country of birth.
Global migration is difficult to measure, with data often lacking for developing countries and inaccurate for others.
