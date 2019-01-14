Global Logistics Cluster Preparedness Workshop Report, December 2018

Introduction

The inaugural Global Logistics Cluster (GLC) Preparedness Workshop took place in Cairo, Egypt, from 4-6 December 2018. Following the rollout of preparedness initiatives across four pilot countries in 2017-18, the foundation of the 3-day event was built upon fostering synergies between partners, reviewing lessons learned, and paving a way forward for ongoing and upcoming preparedness initiatives. This included identifying timelines, priorities and mapping out key modalities for potential support.

The workshop format was designed to explore activity implementation, challenges and action planning within a practical, collaborative and holistic environment. Recognising the unique and varied preparedness and response challenges faced by each country and region, the workshop brought together humanitarian stakeholders to share ideas on a common preparedness methodology which could subsequently be tailored to individual contexts.

Context

Preparedness forms a key pillar of Logistics Cluster activities. As part of its strategy and mandate given by the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC), GLC seeks to utilise its experience, expertise in complex operational environments, and wide network of partners to strengthen national supply chain resilience and promote a common methodology towards logistics preparedness globally. Localisation is fundamental. Through the pursuit of collaborative multi-stakeholder and multi-sectoral actions, the primary aim of Logistics Cluster preparedness is to stimulate locally-driven solutions that influence longerterm actions such as policy, procedures and capacity strengthening initiatives.

From 2019, Logistics Cluster preparedness activities will focus upon 15 at-risk countries1 , chosen by Logistics Cluster partners and based upon risk indices, national-level logistics performance and capacity indicators. The project seeks to strengthen coordination and information sharing across the entire humanitarian community such as national disaster management response bodies, line ministries, transport authorities, Red Cross/Crescent, NGOs, UN agencies, and private sector. Each initiative undertaken at global, regional, national and community level aims to recognise the diversity and uniqueness of each operational setting, and ensure support is attuned for that context.

Objectives

The workshop’s primary objective was to enhance collaboration, working as a collective community towards an agreed definition for project priorities, implementation and idea exchange.

The following objectives were achieved:

• Increased engagement between preparedness actors, including the planning of future events and activities to continue strengthening collaboration among key stakeholders.

• Agreed definition upon a common programmatic framework for Logistics Cluster preparedness.

• Identification of priorities to ensure tailored support from GLC preparedness team.