Global Impact of war in Ukraine on food, energy and finance systems

Introduction

The war in Ukraine, in all its dimensions, is producing alarming cascading effects to a world economy already battered by COVID-19 and climate change, with particularly dramatic impacts on developing countries. Recent projections by UNCTAD estimate that the world economy will be a full percentage point of GDP growth lower than expected due to the war, which is severely disrupting already tight food, energy, and financial markets.

Ukraine and the Russian Federation are among the world’s breadbaskets.

They provide around 30 per cent of the world’s wheat and barley, onefifth of its maize, and over half of its sunflower oil. At the same time, the Russian Federation is the world’s top natural gas exporter, and second-largest oil exporter. Together, neighbouring Belarus and the Russian Federation also export around a fifth of the world’s fertilizers.

As a result, commodity prices are reaching record highs across the board. On the 8th of April 2022, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) published its third consecutive record food price index.

Food prices are 34% higher than this time last year and have never been this high since FAO started recording them (see figure 1). Similarly, crude oil prices have increased by around 60%, and gas and fertilizer prices have more than doubled.

Vulnerable populations in developing countries are particularly exposed to these price swings, as they dedicate the larger share of their income to food and energy. The world’s poorest countries tend to be net food importers and export and import measures on trade can further exacerbate rising food prices. At current price levels, FAO worst-case estimates of increases in undernourishment and food insecurity are also highly likely.

In an environment of already levels of socioeconomic stress due to the impacts of COVID19, the rise in food prices threatens knock-on effects of social unrest. An UNCTAD analysis of historical data reveals that, in general, civil unrest and increases in agri-food commodity prices are highly correlated (Figure 2).

Ongoing disruptions in global supply chains and financial markets further complicate current outlooks. Freight costs even before the war started where at multiples of their historical averages, complicating rerouting efforts and increasing consumer prices and import costs across the board. Furthermore, global inflation rose to a decade high of 5.2% last year, forcing many central banks to signal sooner-than-expected increases in interest rates, leading to higher debt servicing costs for the developing world.

According to the Financing for Sustainable Development Report 2022, “60 per cent of least developed and other low-income countries are already at high risk of, or in, debt distress by uneven access to the financial resources countries need to recover from the pandemic. At present, vaccine doses per 100 people stand at 193.6 in high-income countries and at just 22.1 in low-income countries.

In combination, global levels of exposure are alarmingly high to this crisis of triple vulnerabilities, which threatens to negatively affect the lives of billions of people around the world.

Overall recommendations

The world needs to act with urgency to support countries affected by the crisis.

The proposed recommendations recognize the response will need to be phased and, as such, focuses first on areas for action based on existing policies and instruments that can be enacted immediately, if needed adjustments and flexibilities are introduced.

This crisis will leave deep and long-lasting scars, and therefore further medium and long-term policy proposals will be needed subsequently.