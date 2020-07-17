Global hunger worsening due to COVID-19; humanitarian groups look to Congress

As the U.S. Senate prepares to discuss additional spending for pandemic responses, Catholic Relief Services (CRS) is seeing rising hunger around the world, much of it as a result of the coronavirus. A major report issued earlier this week by the United Nations found almost 690 million people went hungry in 2019 – up by 10 million from 2018, and by nearly 60 million in five years.

The data for that report is from before the COVID-19 pandemic, which the UN earlier this year estimated could double the number of hungry people in the world. A CRS evaluation in Guatemala found 85 percent of households in one area of the country are now struggling to find enough to eat compared to 22 percent in April.

An assessment June 29 by Famine Early Warning Systems Network found Yemen, Niger, and South Sudan at risk of famine in Africa, and many countries showing at least a 100 percent increase in populations in Crisis Phase because of the pandemic, including Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador in Central America and Niger, Uganda, Somalia and Kenya in Africa.

The rising hunger comes as CRS and other humanitarian organizations have asked Congress to provide at least $12 billion in upcoming COVID-19 supplemental legislation for help overseas.

