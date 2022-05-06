Global Hunger Initiative: February 2022 Report

45 million people in 43 countries are on the edge of starvation.

World Vision is working in 19 countries where people are suffering unimaginable levels of hunger, to save lives.

This document looks at the needs around the world as well as World Vision's Global Hunger Initiative designed to reach 15 million people who face life-threatening starvation.

Key messages

This is a children’s crisis: Almost 21 million children are one step away from famine and face starvation. Urgent life-saving action is needed NOW to prevent a humanitarian hunger crisis in which tens of thousands of children could die. Famine has no place in the 21st century and is entirely preventable.

Conflict, COVID-19 and climate change are now interacting to create new and worsening hunger hotspots and reversing the gains families had made to escape poverty.

Time is running out. If the world stands by and does too little too late, children and their families will be forced to make dangerous survival choices that will have lasting harmful consequences for girls and boys, including preventable death.

Humanitarian funding and access to those who are starving is vital if lives are to be saved.

The war in Ukraine is compounding food insecurity across many regions and countries which are dependent on wheat, sunflower oil, fertiliser, fuel and gas supplies from Russia and Ukraine. Sanctions, port closures and disrupted production and supplies are driving up food, energy and transport prices, leading to food shortages and cost-of-living rises that are hitting the most vulnerable extremely hard. The increase in prices of petroleum products are also affecting the cost of production and transportation of basic market commodities.

World Vision is on the ground in hunger hotspots around the globe, providing lifesaving assistance, tackling malnutrition, providing clean water and protecting children from harm. Our response will target 15 million people who face life-threatening starvation.