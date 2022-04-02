World + 19 more
Global Hunger Initiative: February 2022 Report
45 million people in 43 countries are on the edge of starvation.
World Vision is working in 19 countries where people are suffering unimaginable levels of hunger, to save lives.
This document looks at the needs around the world as well as World Vision's Global Hunger Initiative designed to reach 15 million people who face life-threatening starvation.
