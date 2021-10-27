Global Hunger Initiative: 6 month summary report (April - September 2021)

Key messages

This is a children’s crisis: Millions of children are one step away from starvation and facing the threat of famine. Urgent life-saving action is needed NOW to prevent a humanitarian hunger crisis in which tens of thousands of children could die. Famine has no place in the 21st century and is entirely preventable.

Conflict, COVID-19 and climate change are now interacting to create new and worsening hunger hotspots and reversing the gains families had made to escape poverty.

Time is running out. If the world stands by and does too little too late, children and their families will be forced to make dangerous survival choices that will have lasting harmful consequences for girls and boys, including preventable death.

Everyone is exhausted by the battle to defeat COVID-19 but in the poorest parts of the world families are now confronted by new spikes in the virus (due to the spread of the Delta variant) and literally looking for their next meal. People know the value in coming together to defeat the pandemic and now we must urgently stand together with the most vulnerable to help them survive.