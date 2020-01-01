Action Against Hunger, the world’s hunger specialist, today released a Global Hunger Awareness Survey showing that the rate of child deaths attributable to hunger is far worse than Americans realize. The study also found that most Americans expect their government to do more and would have a more positive view of 2020 presidential candidates who address this issue. Gen Z is the most concerned.

