Global Humantarian Overview 2021, January Update

The Global Humanitarian Overview (GHO) for 2021 was launched on 1 December 2020 to help 160 million of the 235 million most vulnerable people who face hunger, conflict, displacement, the impacts of climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic in 56 countries. As of 31 January, requirements were $35.22 billion to assist 161.4 million of the 239 million people in need in 57 countries. Some adjustments to requirements and the numbers of people in need and to receive assistance are expected as more inter-agency plans are finalized in the coming months.

Since December, two plans have been added to the GHO 2021. The Honduras Flash Appeal, originally issued after the passage of Tropical Storm Eta in mid-November and included in the GHO 2020, was revised to $90 million and moved to the GHO 2021 after Hurricane Iota hit Honduras, creating additional needs for millions of people. The two storms have caused severe damage comparable to Hurricane Mitch in 1998.

The Madagascar Grand Sud Flash Appeal was also added to the GHO 2021. This appeal aims to address the needs created by three consecutive droughts and compounded by COVID-19. At least 1.27 million people need multi-sectoral humanitarian assistance in the Grand Sud region from January to May 2021.

The Global Humanitarian Overview 2021 – translated in Arabic, French and Spanish – iis presented on a dedicated and interactive website that will be regularly updated with monthly updates. The full GHO document, as well as abridged versions in Arabic, English, French and Spanish, can be downloaded on Reliefweb.