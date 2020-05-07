Global Humanitarian Response Plan: COVID-19 - Key Facts & Figures May 2020

ORGANIZATIONS PARTICIPATING IN GHRP: UN agencies and NGO consortiums coordinated by OCHA. GHRP complements plans by the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.

PRIORITIZING: 1) Containing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and decreasing morbidity and mortality; 2) Decreasing the deterioration of human assets and rights, social cohesion and livelihoods; and 3) Protecting, assisting and advocating for refugees, internally displaced people, migrants and host communities particularly vulnerable to the pandemic.