Global Humanitarian Response Plan COVID-19: Information update (20 April 2020)

The Global Humanitarian Response Plan (GHRP) for COVID-19 launched on 25 March seeks $2.01 billion over a period of nine months (April – December). The plan is a joint effort by members of the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC), including UN, other international organizations and NGO consortiums.

The first update of the GHRP is scheduled for release on 7 May. Humanitarian Country Teams, Inter-Cluster Coordination Groups and Clusters are currently working together to update their operations and activities, reprogramming whenever possible, identifying possible new requirements to respond to the first consequences of COVID-19, and preparing for possible outbreaks. The update will include more recent information for the current set of countries, as well as a set of additional countries. The GHRP will continue to be updated on a periodic basis, regularly capturing country-level monitoring of the needs and response.

The scale of this crisis requires an unprecedented level of solidarity across the international community. As of 20 April, funding of more than $602 million had been reported for the activities of the GHRP, with significant additional donor announcements also made. An additional $147.2 million has been reported for activities or countries that are either not in the plan (e.g. for the Red Cross/Red Crescent Movement Appeal) or for which details have not yet been provided.

In the wake of the collapse of commercial aviation, an extra $350 million is required by WFP to scale up transport and logistics services – the vital backbone of response - for humanitarian organisations’ staff and supplies. In an urgent call to fund the global emergency supply system to fight COVID-19 published 20 April, Mark Lowcock, Emergency Relief Coordinator, and leaders of the world’s largest humanitarian organizations reiterated the urgency of fast and generous funding. “In this race against an invisible enemy, all countries must fight back, but not all begin from the same starting line. In countries where the world’s most vulnerable need humanitarian aid and supplies to beat back the pandemic, cancelled flights and disrupted supply routes hit disproportionately hard. It is in everyone’s interest to stop the virus from spreading unchecked, destroying lives and economies, and continuing to circle around the world.”

For the latest figures on GHRP funding and other coordinated response plan funding, visit the Financial Tracking Service (FTS).

Abridged versions of the GHRP are available in Arabic, Chinese, English, French and Spanish. Regular updates will be issued. A dedicated COVID-19 space has been created on the OCHA website. For further information on COVID-19 activities, guidance and reports, visit the InterAgency Standing Committee (IASC) website, HDX, Humanitarian Insight, Humanitarian Response Info and Relief Web.