Global Humanitarian Response Plan COVID-19: BI-Monthly Highlights (20 May 2020)

At the end of March, the UN launched the $2.01 billion coordinated Global Humanitarian Response Plan (GHRP) for 54 countries to fight COVID-19 in some of the world’s most vulnerable countries in a bid to protect millions of people and stop the virus from circling back around the globe.

On 7 May, the updated GHRP was released, covering an additional nine countries (so 63 countries in total): Benin, Djibouti (part of the Regional Migrant Response Plan), Liberia, Lebanon (now counted as a “country” on top of being part of the 3RP for Syria), Mozambique,

Pakistan, the Philippines, Sierra Leone, Togo and Zimbabwe These countries were added following an IASC review based on five main criteria: 1) risk analysis based on vulnerability and response capacity; 2) existing humanitarian concerns despite the absence of an ongoing humanitarian plan; 3) countries part of the Regional Migrant Response Plan for the Horn of Africa and Yemen; 4) existing shocks or stresses; and 5) low-income status.

The total financial requirements of the GHRP have risen to $6.71 billion due to a rapid evolution of humanitarian needs, the inclusion of the additional countries, increased costs of essential health and other supplies, and air and sea transportation. $5.64 billion will cover needs in the 63 countries covered - with $3.49 billion targeting Humanitarian Response Plans countries, nearly $1 billion intended for Regional Refugee Response Plans countries; $439 million for Regional Refugee and Migrant Response Plans countries; $157 million for countries under other plans; and $606 million for the countries under new plans presented in this update. Of this amount, most requests are for the health, food security, WASH, protection and education sectors. The remaining $1 billion is to support common humanitarian services, such as medical evacuations, field hospitals and passenger and cargo air services.

As of 20 May, $1.01 billion (15% of requirements) has been received, with another $637 million reported outside the GHRP, 3 bringing the total received for the COVID-19 humanitarian response to $1.64 billion.

Due to the rapidly changing and unpredictable nature of the pandemic and its consequences, the GHRP will be updated in June as needs evolve.

The additional requirements for the COVID-19-related emergency response compound the already significant funding gap for humanitarian response plans globally. As of 20 May, only 14 per cent ($5 billion) of the $36.7 billion appealed for in all humanitarian appeals, including the GHRP, had been received. While global humanitarian funding exceeds what was reported at the same time in 2019, this shortfall is dramatic as humanitarian needs predating the outbreak have worsened, and indications are that needs will increase significantly by the end of 2020 due to the secondary impacts of COVID-19.

For the latest figures on GHRP funding and other coordinated response plan funding, please visit the Financial Tracking Service (FTS).

Abridged versions of the GHRP May update are available in Arabic,

Chinese, English, French and Spanish. A dedicated COVID-19 space has been created on the OCHA website. For further information on COVID-19 activities, guidance and reports, please visit Relief Web,

Humanitarian Insight, HDX and Humanitarian Response Info.