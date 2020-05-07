Global Humanitarian Response Plan: COVID-19 (April – December 2020) GHRP May Update

At a glance

REQUIREMENTS (US$)

$ 6.69 B

FUNDING RECEIVED (US$)

$ 923 M

COUNTRIES

63

Objectives scope, countries included Humanitarian situation and needs analysis PP. 11–19

Since the publication of the Global Humanitarian Response Plan (GHRP) on 25 March 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has taken hold in the 54 countries with ongoing humanitarian crises at varying scale, speed and severity levels. Based on their vulnerability and response capacity, an additional nine countries and Djibouti, as part of the Regional Migrant Response Plan for the Horn of Africa and Yemen, were included in this update, bringing the number of countries covered by this plan to 63.

The total financial requirements have risen from US$2 billion to $6.69 billion. This significant increase is due to a rapid evolution of humanitarian needs, the inclusion of the additional countries, increased cost of essential health and other supplies, and air and sea transportation. To date (5 May), $923 million has been received, with another $608 million reported outside the GHRP, bringing the total received for the COVID-19 humanitarian response to about $1.5 billion. The GHRP requirements target the most vulnerable people and are a small part of the $90 billion required overall to support 10 per cent of the poorest populations affected by the pandemic worldwide.

The additional requirements for the COVID19-related emergency response compound the already significant funding gap for humanitarian response plans globally. At the time of writing, only 13 per cent of the funding appealed for in the Global Humanitarian Overview (GHO) had been received. This shortfall is dramatic as humanitarian needs predating the outbreak have worsened, notably due to a deterioration of the food security situation, supply chain disruptions and ongoing conflict. In particular, the number of acutely food insecure people could almost double from 135 million in 2019 to 265 million due to COVID-19 economic impact. In December 2019, the UN projected a requirement of $28.8 billion in the GHO for its response to humanitarian needs in 2020. Drawing a parallel to the global crisis of 2008-2009, when humanitarian requirements grew by 54 per cent, all indications are that humanitarian needs will increase significantly by the end of 2020 due to the secondary impacts of COVID-19.