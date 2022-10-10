Global Humanitarian Overview 2022, September Update (Snapshot as of 30 September 2022)

2022 began with $41 million of humanitarian requirements to assist 194 million of the 296 million people in need in 63 countries. Since then, requirements have grown 22 per cent to $50 billion to assist 209 million of the 309 million people in need. This increase is largely due to the Ukraine crisis, rising food insecurity and threats of famine, and the $816 million revised Flash Appeal for the devastating floods in Pakistan.

As of 30 September, recorded funding for the GHO 2022 reached $18.6 billion or 37 per cent of needs. GHO funding is significantly higher in absolute terms than at the end of September 2021 ($13.2 billion), althought it is similar in percentage terms (36 per cent in 2021). However, in September 2021, requirements were $37 million, in contrast to the $50 million required today. This sharp increase means that despite increased absolute funding, the gap between needs and requirements has continued to grow.

Twenty appeals are currently funded at or above the GHO average coverage of 37 per cent, while 22 are funded below. This is a slight improvement from last month when only 16 appeals were at or above the average. For more details on amounts and coverage by plan, see charts on pages 3-4.

Total reported humanitarian funding for 2022 has reached $25.7 billion, again a record high for this time of the year. Another $3.7 billion is required to reach last year’s total of $29.4 billion.