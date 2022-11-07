Global Humanitarian Overview 2022, October Update (Snapshot as of 31 October 2022)

The 2022 Global Humanitarian Overview (GHO) has increased considerably since its launch in December 2021 due to the Ukraine crisis and the combined effects of conflict, climate change and natural disasters, the cost-of-living crisis and public health emergencies. Financial requirements have increased by almost US$10 billion or close to 25 per cent this year – from $41 billion to the current $50.8 billion. The number of people in need of humanitarian assistance in 63 countries has also increased by 18 percent, reaching 324 million this month.

As of 31 October, recorded funding for the GHO 2022 reached $20.7 billion or 41 per cent of needs. This is a four per cent increase in coverage in just one month. GHO funding is significantly higher in absolute terms than at the end of October 2021 ($14.3 billion), and also greater in percentage terms (39 per cent in 2021). However, in October 2021, requirements were $14 billion less than they are now. Thus, despite increased absolute funding, the gap between needs and requirements continues to widen and humanitarians are being required to assist more people with less funding. Half (21) of the current appeals are funded at or above the GHO average coverage of 41 per cent, while half are funded below. This demonstrates the imbalance in donor attention and funding; a trend which has been prevalent year after year. Of particular concern are the underfunded appeals in countries facing severe food insecurity. For more details on amounts and coverage by plan, see charts on pages 3-4.

Total reported humanitarian funding for 2022 has reached $28.3 billion, again a record high for this time of the year. Last year’s total of $29.4 billion will certainly be surpassed in 2022.