Global Humanitarian Overview 2022, Mid-Year Update (Snapshot as of 21 June 2022)

Inter-Agency Coordinated Appeals Mid-Year Update

As of mid-June 2022, the Global Humanitarian Overview requires $46.3 billion to assist 204 million of the 306 million people in need.1 The GHO is made up of 28 Humanitarian Response Plans (HRP), seven regional plans, five Flash Appeals, and one joint response plan for Bangladesh. Requirements this year are around $10.6 billion more than at mid-year 2021, a 29 per cent increase.

A wide and geographically diverse group of donors has provided $9.5 billion for the plans in the GHO, or 20% of the sum required this year. This is the same as the 20 per cent coverage in mid-June 2021. However, coverage of the plans in the GHO varies widely. Twenty-eight out of 41 inter-agency response plans (70 per cent) are currently funded below the global average.

Last year, 24 plans were funded under the average, compared to 21 plans in 2020. In absolute terms, Yemen has seen the sharpest decrease in funding compared to the same time last year ($580 million less), while Burundi,

Cameroon, Iraq, Mali, occupied Palestinian territories (oPt), South Sudan, and Sudan HRPs have each seen decreases of more than $20 million in their funding compared to last year.

The gap between the financial requirements and the resources to meet them currently stands at $36.9 billion – the highest ever – and is a deep cause of concern, particularly in light of persistent conflict, widespread consecutive drought, and the multiple and wide-ranging secondary impacts of the crisis in Ukraine (see Thematic Focus on page 12).

An additional $5.5 billion of humanitarian funding has been contributed outside the GHO, bringing total humanitarian funding to $15 billion.2 This is more than the $13 billion reported by donors and humanitarian partners at the same period last year.

While current global humanitarian financing flows are now higher than at the same time in previous years, concerns about funding in 2023 are high given the reliance on ad-hoc supplemental budgets in 2022 and donor budgets coming under increasing domestic economic pressures. The distribution of humanitarian funding across crises is uneven, with the high funding for the Ukraine crisis sometimes masking low funding for other crises.