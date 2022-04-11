Global Humanitarian Overview 2022, March Update (Snapshot as of 31 March 2022)

The GHO 2022, launched on 2 December 2021, required $41 billion to assist 182.8 million of the 274.4 million people in need in 63 countries. Requirements and needs have grown in the first quarter of the year and currently stand at $43 billion to assist 194 million of the 296 million people in need in 69 countries.2 The major increase in requirements and needs is due to the Ukraine Flash Appeal, which requires $1.14 billion to assist six million people in need, and the Ukraine Regional Refugee Response Plan, which requests $550.6 million to assist 2.4 million people in need. These two plans are currently under revision, with further updates expected by mid-April.

The full GHO document, as well as abridged versions in Arabic, English, French and Spanish, can be downloaded on the dedicated GHO website.

The complete interactive datasets covering the global trends and the inter-agency coordinated appeals data are available for download at HDX.

Recorded funding for the GHO 2022 has reached $2.3 billion. This is higher than the $1.6 billion reported at the same time in 2021, or the $1.4 billion reported at the end of March 2020. However, requirements are also greater this year ($43 billion in 2022 versus $36 billion in 2021 and $31 billion in 2020).3 Total reported humanitarian funding4 for 2022 has reached $5.3 billion, which is higher than the amount recorded in March 2021 or March 2020 ($5.1 billion and $4.5 billion, respectively). For more details on amounts and coverage by plan, see charts on pages 4-5.