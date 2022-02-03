Global Humanitarian Overview 2022, January Update

The GHO 2022 launched on 2 December 2021 requires $41.04 billion to assist 182.8 million of the 274.4 million people in need in 63 countries. The number of people in need of assistance and protection is a significant increase from 235 million people a year ago, which was already the highest figure in decades.

The full document, as well as abridged versions in Arabic, English, French and Spanish, can be downloaded on the dedicated GHO website. The complete interactive datasets - covering the global trends and the inter-agency coordinated appeals data - are available for download at Humanitarian Data Exchange.

Funding for the GHO 2021 has reached $18.38 billion or 48.7 per cent of requirements, as reported at the end of January 2022. This amount is expected to increase over the next few months as reporting continues. Total humanitarian funding2 for 2021 has reached $26.69 billion. For more details on amounts and coverage by plan, see annexes on pages 13 to 16.