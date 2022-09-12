Global Humanitarian Overview 2022, August Update (Snapshot as of 31 August 2022)

The 2022 Global Humanitarian Overview (GHO) launched on 2 December 2021, required $41 billion to assist 194 million of the 296 million people in need in 63 countries. Since then, financial requirements have grown 21 per cent to $49.6 billion to assist 206 million of the 308 million people in need around the world.3 This increase is largely due to the Ukraine crisis, as well as in higher requirements for Burkina Faso, Ethiopia, Kenya, Madagascar,

Venezuela, Yemen, and several others. This month, a response plan for the Pakistan floods was also added to the GHO for $160 million to assist 5.2 million of the 6.4 million people in need following severe monsoon weather and extreme rainfall and flooding.

As of 31 August, recorded funding for the GHO 2022 reached $16.8 billion or 34 per cent of needs. GHO funding is significantly higher in absolute terms than at the end of August 2021 ($11.5 billion), although it is similar in percentage terms (31.6 per cent in 2021). Still, the gap between requirements and funding is more than $25.0 billion, which is greater than ever.

Seventeen appeals are currently funded at or above the GHO average coverage of 34 per cent, while 26 are funded below. For more details on amounts and coverage by plan, see charts on pages 3-4. When compared to the same time in 2021, 18 appeals are better funded in percentage terms, while 12 appeals are less funded. HRP coverage has decreased since last year in three key countries where acute food insecurity levels have reached alarming levels: Ethiopia HRP coverage is 48 per cent less, South Sudan 25 per cent less, and Yemen 15 per cent less.

Total reported humanitarian funding has reached $23.7 billion, continuing the record high trends seen in previous months. While this is approximately 80 per cent of the total amount of funding recorded last year ($29.5 billion), it is still significantly below what is required to meet the needs of people facing hunger, conflict, displacement, and the impacts of climate change around the globe.