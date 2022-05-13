Global Humanitarian Overview 2022, April Update (Snapshot as of 13 May 2022)

The GHO 2022, launched on 2 December 2021, required $41 billion to assist 194 million of the 296 million people in need in 69 countries. Needs and requirements have grown to $46.06 billion to assist 202 million of the 303 million people in need around the world. This is the largest amount of people in need and to receive humanitarian aid through inter-agency coordinated response plans to date.

Recorded funding for the GHO 2022 reached $5.89 billion by 13 May, or 12.8% of needs. This is a substantial increase from the end of March, when recorded funding was only $2.3 billion. This change is due to several factors, including increased reporting from donors and humanitarian partners, significant funding for Ukraine, the publication of the Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan, among others. GHO funding is significantly higher than at the end of April 2019 and 2020. Still, the gap between requirements and funding is higher than ever - $40.18 billion.

That is more than the $31 billion gap at the end of April 2021 and the $27 billion gap in 2020 at the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis.

Total reported humanitarian funding for 2022 reached $9.63 billion by 13 May. This is also a record high for this period. Almost 60% of reported funding to date has been attributed to the response plans in the GHO. For more details on amounts and coverage by plan, see charts on pages 4-5.