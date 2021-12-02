Global Humanitarian Overview 2022 (Abridged Arabic Report)

In 2022, 274 million people will need humanitarian assistance and protection. This number is a significant increase from 235 million people a year ago, which was already the highest figure in decades. The United Nations and partner organizations aim to assist 183 million people most in need across 63 countries, which will require $41 billion.

To explore the full interactive report, please head to the Global Humanitarian Overview website.

The Global Humanitarian Overview is the world’s most comprehensive, authoritative, and evidence-based assessment of humanitarian need. It provides a global snapshot of the current and future trends in humanitarian action for large-scale resource mobilization efforts and explores opportunities to deliver humanitarian assistance more effectively.

All the data present in the report is a snapshot as of 20 November 2021. For the most up to date figures for appeals please head to the Financial Tracking Service and Humanitarian Insight.