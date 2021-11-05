Global Humanitarian Overview 2021, October Update

The Global Humanitarian Overview (GHO) for 2021 was launched on 1 December 2020 to help 160 million of the 235 million most vulnerable people who face hunger, conflict, displacement, the impacts of climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic in 56 countries. As of 31 October, adjusted requirements for 44 appeals were $36.8 billion to assist 172 million of the 251 million people in need in 59 countries.

Funding for the GHO 2021 was $14.3 billion or 39 per cent of requirements at the end of October, with significant new funding reported for the Afghanistan Flash Appeal, Burkina Faso, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mali, and Myanmar, as well as the appeals for the Syria and Rohingya crises. Total reported funding is lower than at the end of September last year when funding totalled $15 billion, however, coverage of needs this year is slightly higher (39 versus 38 per cent).

An additional $7 billion of humanitarian funding has been reported. This is approximately $660 million less than the additional funding reported at the same time last year. Coverage of the plans in the GHO varies widely.

Only fourteen out of forty-three appeals are funded above one half of their requirements. Eleven appeals are funded below 25 per cent.