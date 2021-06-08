Global Humanitarian Overview 2021, May Update

The Global Humanitarian Overview (GHO) for 2021 was launched on 1 December 2020 to help 160 million of the 235 million most vulnerable people who face hunger, conflict, displacement, the impacts of climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic in 56 countries. As of 31 May, adjusted requirements for 37 appeals were $36.1 billion to assist 161 million of the 238 million people in need in 56 countries. Some adjustments to requirements and to the numbers of people in need and to receive assistance have been made since the GHO launch.

This month, requirements grew by $324 million, mainly due to increases in the recently published Flash Appeal for oPt and the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) for Pakistan.

The Flash Appeal for the Escalation of Hostilities and Unrest in the oPt was published on 27 May. This appeal outlines the immediate humanitarian and early recovery responses for the coming three months, and it requests $95 million to address the needs of 1.1 million Palestinians in the areas of protection, health, water and sanitation, education and food security. The plan is designed to complement ongoing operations outlined in the oPt Humanitarian Response Plan for 2021 and will also complement longer-term recovery and reconstruction efforts.

The Humanitarian Response Plan for Pakistan seeks $332 million to respond to the humanitarian needs of 4.3 million of the 11 million people in need, including 1.4 million Afghan refugees (Proof of Registration card holders), approximately 0.84 million Afghan Citizenship Card Holders and between 0.4-0.6 million unregistered Afghans who mainly live in the most vulnerable districts. Assistance will include food security, livelihood, nutrition programmes, primary health services, including women’s health, WASH and education support, as well as shelter for the displaced.