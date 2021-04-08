Global Humanitarian Overview 2021, March Update

The Global Humanitarian Overview (GHO) for 2021 was launched on 1 December 2020 to help 160 million of the 235 million most vulnerable people who face hunger, conflict, displacement, the impacts of climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic in 56 countries. As of 31 March, adjusted requirements were $36.0 billion to assist 159 million of the 237 million people in need in 56 countries

Some adjustments to requirements and to the numbers of people in need and to receive assistance have been made since the GHO launch. This month, requirements increased by $226 million, mainly due to increases in Ethiopia (estimated) and South Sudan. The number of people in need of assistance and the number of people targeted increased by 2.4 million and 2.2 million, respectively, this month, mainly because of increases in Cameroon,

Ethiopia and South Sudan.

Since the last GHO update, ten inter-agency plans have been finalized and are now published and tracked on FTS: Cameroon, Chad, Haiti, Iraq, Mozambique, Nigeria, South Sudan, Yemen, Zimbabwe and the Burundi Regional Response Plan (RRP). Of the 27 Humanitarian Response Plans (HRP) for 2021, only four are pending finalization: Ethiopia, Pakistan, Syria and Venezuela.

Recorded funding for the 2021 GHO was $1.61 billion or five per cent of requirements at the end of March. This is slightly less than last year, when funding received totaled $1.97 billion or 6.2 per cent of 2020 requirements at the end of March. An additional $3.5 billion of humanitarian funding has been reported.This is more than the additional funding reported at the same time last year ($3.18 billion). Funding reports typically pick up pace during April and a notable increase in reported funding is expected next month.

The 2020 Global Humanitarian Overview is now funded at 50 per cent due to an additional $540 million in funding reported during the month of March. Eight out of 25 plans (excluding the COVID intersectoral plans) are funded above two-thirds, as compared to 12 in 2019.