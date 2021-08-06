Global Humanitarian Overview 2021, July Update

The Global Humanitarian Overview (GHO) for 2021 was launched on 1 December 2020 to help 160 million of the 235 million most vulnerable people who face hunger, conflict, displacement, the impacts of climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic in 56 countries. As of 31 July, adjusted requirements for 38 appeals were $36 billion to assist 163 million of the 239 million people in need in 56 countries. Some adjustments to requirements and to the numbers of people in need and to receive assistance have been made since the GHO launch.

Requirements grew by $110 million this month, mainly due to the recently published Myanmar Interim Emergency Response Plan. This plan requiring $109 million to assist two million people and covering the period June – December 2021 was developed to enable prioritised emergency humanitarian response activities beyond the scope of the 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP). It includes humanitarian needs that have arisen since 1 February and focuses on:

1) urban and peri-urban townships in Yangon and Mandalay; 2) scaling up of emergency response in Kayah State, Chin State, and other areas where clashes have driven large-scale displacement in previously stable areas; and 3) flexible inter-agency rapid response in other areas when new emergency needs related to violence, insecurity, and displacement have been identified.

Funding for the 2021 GHO was $10 billion or 28 per cent of requirements at the end of July, with significant new funding reported for South Sudan, Syria and neighbouring countries, and Venezuela, Sudan and Yemen. This is the largest monthly increase this year, with over $2.8 billion of new funding reported since the end of June. Reported funding for the GHO is slightly more than at the end of July last year ($9.9 billion or 25 per cent of 2020 requirements). An additional $6.5 billion of humanitarian funding has been reported. This is a larger amount than the additional fund¬ing reported at the same time last year ($5.6 billion).

Coverage of the plans in the GHO varies widely. Seven appeals are currently funded around or above 50 per cent of their requirements: Honduras Flash Appeal (FA) (93 per cent), Mad¬agascar FA (74 per cent), oPt HRP (72 per cent), South Sudan HRP (48 per cent), CAR HRP (48 per cent), Yemen HRP (47 per cent) and Libya HRP (46 per cent). In contrast, 23 plans are funded below the 28 per cent GHO average.